Hancock County Downgraded To Level 1 Road Alert

Hancock County was downgraded to a Level 1 Road Alert on Friday afternoon.

The county was moved down to Level 2 on Friday morning after being placed on Level 3, the highest level, on Thursday afternoon.

A Level 1 Road Alert means roadways are hazardous, drive with caution.

A Level 2 Road Alert means roadways are very hazardous, and only those who feel it is necessary to travel should be on the roadways.

A Level 3 Road Alert means most roadways are closed and extremely hazardous, and are closed to non-essential personnel.

