Hancock County Downgraded To Level 1 Road Alert
Hancock County has been downgraded to a Level 1 Road Alert as of 2:30 Tuesday afternoon.
The Level 3 Snow Emergency that went into effect at around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday is no longer in effect.
Level 1 means roads are hazardous and to drive with caution.
The different designations are as follows:
Level 1 – roadways are hazardous and you should drive with extreme caution.
Level 2 – roadways are extremely hazardous with blowing and drifting snow and/or flooding. Only those who feel it is necessary to travel should be on the roadways.
Level 3 – most roadways are closed and extremely hazardous. Employees should comply with workplace policies or contact their employer. Violators may be cited
