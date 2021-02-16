Hancock County Downgraded To Level 1 Road Alert

Hancock County has been downgraded to a Level 1 Road Alert as of 2:30 Tuesday afternoon.

The Level 3 Snow Emergency that went into effect at around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday is no longer in effect.

Level 1 means roads are hazardous and to drive with caution.

The different designations are as follows:

Level 1 – roadways are hazardous and you should drive with extreme caution.

Level 2 – roadways are extremely hazardous with blowing and drifting snow and/or flooding. Only those who feel it is necessary to travel should be on the roadways.

Level 3 – most roadways are closed and extremely hazardous. Employees should comply with workplace policies or contact their employer. Violators may be cited

The road/weather alert levels for other area counties can be found here.