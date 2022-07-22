Hancock County Dropped To ‘Low’ Level Of COVID Transmission

After one week back up at the ‘medium’ level, Hancock County has been dropped to the ‘low’ level of community transmission of COVID-19 as determined by the CDC.

Hancock Public Health is reporting 158 new cases, eight new hospital admissions and one new death over the last week.

Putnam County and other area counties are at the ‘medium’ level of transmission.

Allen County is at the ‘high’ level.

Click here to see the full map from the CDC.

Health officials are still urging people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 if they haven’t already, and to get their boosters if eligible.

People at high risk for severe illness should talk with their doctor about whether they need to wear a mask and take other precautions.