Hancock County Drug Task Force Executes Search Warrants

(From the Hancock METRICH Enforcement Unit)

On 2/20/25 at approx. 1200 hrs the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force was conducting surveillance in the area Joshua Frenzel was believed to be located. Joshua had multiple felony warrants out of Hancock County Sheriff’s Office for F-1 possession of cocaine, F-3 possession of fentanyl, and F-3 weapons under disability.

After observing what appeared to multiple drug transactions at two different residences, two search warrants were obtained. At 1703 hrs with the assistance of the Hancock County Special Response Team (SRT), and the Findlay Police Department Emergency Response Team (ERT). Search warrant was conducted at 8166 Parkwood Dr. and 10223 Parkwood Dr.

The search of these two residences yielded 26 Suboxone strips, over 300 prescription pills, multiple suspected stolen credit cards, $490 in cash, 2 firearms, drug paraphernalia, and multiple items indicative of drug trafficking.

As a result of the search the following persons are expected to have charges of possession and permitting drug abuse at the conclusion of the investigation.

Haley Harris (age 22)

8166 Parkwood Dr

Findlay OH

Justin Patterson (age 36)

10223 Parkwood Dr.

Findlay OH

As a result of this operation the following person was arrested and incarcerated at the Hancock County Justice Center:

Joshua Frenzel (age 38)

8166 Parkwood Dr.

Findlay, Ohio

Charge: Warrants Hancock County Sheriff’s Office F-1 possession of cocaine, F-3 possession of fentanyl, and F-3 weapons under disability.

Additional charges of drug trafficking and possession of drugs are expected at the conclusion of this investigation.

The Hancock METRICH Drug Enforcement Unit is supported by METRICH in Mansfield, OH and funded in part by the Office of Criminal Justice Services.

