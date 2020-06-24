Hancock County EMA Director Talks Lightning Safety

June 21st through June 27th is Lightning Safety Awareness Week.

Hancock County EMA Director Lee Swisher says there’s a reason the saying “when thunder roars, go indoors” is so popular.

“People don’t realize that lightning can actually strike as far as 25 miles away from the actual parent thunderstorm.”

He says while it’s tempting to watch a storm roll in, you should do so from inside to be safe.

About 25 million cloud-to-ground lightning strikes occur in the United States each year.

Over the last 30 years, the U.S. has averaged around 50 lightning fatalities per year.

