Hancock County EMS Personnel To Be Vaccinated

Hancock County EMS personnel will begin to be inoculated against the coronavirus on Wednesday.

Hancock Public Health points out that the COVID-19 vaccination clinic will not be open to the general public.

Health Commissioner Karim Baroudi previously told WFIN’s Chris Oaks that he anticipates the vaccine to be widely available in early March, and mass vaccination clinics to be organized.

The number of COVID deaths in the county as of Tuesday was 76, which is an increase of eight from Friday.

Statewide, there have been more than 637,000 cases and more than 8,200 deaths.

The Putnam County Health Department also received a shipment of the vaccine on Tuesday, as they announced on their Facebook page.