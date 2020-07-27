Hancock County Experiencing Surge In COVID Cases

Hancock Public Health says they’re seeing more and more cases of COVID-19 in the county.

Health officials say there were 251 total cases as of Monday, which is a jump of 52 cases from Friday.

106 of those cases are active, an increase of seven from Friday.

Two Hancock County residents have died from the virus.

In the video you can watch below, Health Commissioner Karim Baroudi says the recent increase in cases can be attributed to people attending parties and not avoiding crowds.

Hancock County was at level 2 on the state’s coronavirus alert level map but that could change as the numbers increase.