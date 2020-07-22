Hancock County Fair Canceled

The Hancock County Fair will not be held this year, becoming the latest casualty of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a special board meeting held on Tuesday, the Hancock County Agricultural Society Board of Directors upheld the motion passed at the June 22nd meeting to postpone the fair until 2021.

The decision includes all junior and senior fair activities as well as concessions, rides and entertainment.

Fair officials say they will begin their work to plan and prepare for the 2021 fair in the coming months.

“The board would like to thank all our Junior Fair Board members, superintendents, committee members, and employees for all the many hours spent these past six months addressing the 2020 Fair plan,” said Jeff Cole, President of the Hancock County Agricultural Society.

“Your creativity and commitment to the effort are greatly appreciated.”