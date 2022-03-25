Hancock County Fair Seeking Input

The Hancock County Fair is asking people to fill out a survey about their fair experiences and the fairgrounds in general.

Fair officials say the information from the survey will be used to update their strategic plan and help them make the best programming and investment decisions for the fair and its facilities.

The survey includes questions like ‘what is the Hancock County Fair best known for’, ‘how satisfied are you that the fair board is staying true to its mission to provide agricultural education for the community and support youth programming’, and asks people to rate fair events and facilities.

Click here to take the survey.

The Hancock County Fair in Findlay will be held Labor Day Weekend from August 31 – September 5.