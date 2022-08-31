Hancock County Fair Underway

It’s time for the 2022 edition of the Hancock County Fair in Findlay.

The fair will run from Wednesday, August 31st through Monday, September 5th, which is Labor Day.

Hancock County Fair President Jeff Cole and Events Manager Haley Reese spoke with WFIN’s Chris Oaks about what’s new this year. Click here for that interview.

The opening ceremonies were held on Tuesday night at the Old Mill Stream Centre.

The opening ceremony included the coronation of the fair’s King and Queen, which you can see video of below.