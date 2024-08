The Hancock County Fair is underway.

The fair will be held August 27 – September 2 at the Hancock County Fairgrounds located at 1017 East Sandusky Street in Findlay.

“The Hancock County Fair is more than just a fair, it’s a tradition,” the fair says on its website.

WFIN’s Chris Oaks previously spoke with the fair’s Haley Reese about some of the exciting changes at the fair this year.