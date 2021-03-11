Hancock County Fair Will Be Held This Year

Governor DeWine is giving the go-ahead for county fairs to take place this year.

DeWine said that as long as the events follow COVID-19 safety guidelines like social distancing and mask-wearing they’ll be allowed to go forward.

The governor added that grandstand spectators will be limited to 30-percent capacity.

DeWine said it’s possible that by the time we get to fair season we may be off the health orders if things continue to go well.

He said he’ll release guidelines for other events like proms and graduation ceremonies soon.

Last year’s Hancock County Fair was canceled.

The Putnam County Fair was held last year but without rides or games.

Hancock County Fair Board President Jeff Cole was on with WFIN’s Chris Oaks to discuss the preparations for this year’s fair.