Farmer Finds Grenade In Hancock County Field

A Hancock County farmer made an interesting find in one of his fields.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says the farmer was inspecting a field near the intersection of State Route 235 and Township Road 93 on Sunday morning when he came across what appeared to be a hand grenade.

The farmer contacted the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and deputies responded and located an item resembling an MKII grenade in the field.

The Northwest Ohio Bomb Team, out of Toledo, was contacted and responded to the scene.

The bomb team recovered the suspected grenade, rendered it safe, and transported it to a safe location.