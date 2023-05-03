Hancock County Farmers’ Market Opening
The Hancock County Farmers’ Market opens for the season on Thursday, May 4th from 4 to 6 p.m.
The Hancock County Farmers’ Market is held in the parking lot of Marathon Center for the Performing Arts at 200 West Main Cross in Findlay every Thursday afternoon from May through the end of October.
“Our local farms and small business owners appreciate your making the first market day a success. Send them home with empty baskets.”
B and M Nursery
Betts Maple Syrup
Bread, Butter & Beyond
kimberly’s honey
Lawrence Produce
My Own Backyard Herbs & Flowers
Roger’s Honey
Taste Tempters
Will’s Sharp-it Shop