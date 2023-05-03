Hancock County Farmers’ Market Opening

The Hancock County Farmers’ Market opens for the season on Thursday, May 4th from 4 to 6 p.m.

The Hancock County Farmers’ Market is held in the parking lot of Marathon Center for the Performing Arts at 200 West Main Cross in Findlay every Thursday afternoon from May through the end of October.

“Our local farms and small business owners appreciate your making the first market day a success. Send them home with empty baskets.”

B and M Nursery

Bakedby Bells

Betts Maple Syrup

Bread, Butter & Beyond

Kathleen’s Kitchen

Keller Bison

kimberly’s honey

Lawrence Produce

My Own Backyard Herbs & Flowers

Pearl Oaks Flower Farm

Riehm Produce Farm, LLC.

Roger’s Honey

Sweet Dream Gourmet

Sweets on the EDG

Taste Tempters

Whiskey Creek Woodworking

Wild Vine Farm

Will’s Sharp-it Shop

Windy Wild Acres