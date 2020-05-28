Hancock County Farmers’ Market Opens For Season

The Hancock County Farmers’ Market opened for the season on Thursday.

It will run every Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. through October in the parking lot of the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts.

Ann Boyd, the volunteer manager of the farmers’ market, says the market seems to get bigger each year.

On the first day on Thursday, she said there were 15 vendors set up, offering everything from homemade baked goods to kettle corn to knife sharpening.

She says once more vegetables come into season the number of vendors will reach the upper 20s.

Ann herself grows and sells herbs and herbal products at her area of the MCPA parking lot.

People are being asked to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.