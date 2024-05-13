Hancock County Farmers’ Market Opens For The Season

(From the Hancock County Farmers’ Market)

The Hancock County Farmers’ Market is in its 19th season.

You are invited to the market on Thursday afternoons, 4 to 6 pm, from May through the end of October.

All of our member/vendors come from Hancock and the surrounding counties.

You can tell they enjoy what they do, and it shows in their hard work, skill, and presentation.

Is the market cash only?

You can certainly use cash. You can visit the WELCOME canopy at the market to purchase tokens that spend like cash with your credit/debit card. The market welcomes the Ohio Direction Card. Produce Perks and Power of Produce for kids are available, too. Stop by the WELCOME canopy for more information.

Where is the farmers’ market held?

You can find the farmers’ market in downtown Findlay across from the Post Office in the parking lot of Marathon Center for the Performing Arts, at 200 West Main Cross.

Off-street parking is free. No one will receive a ticket in the MCPA lot after 4:00 pm on Thursdays.