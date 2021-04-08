Hancock County Has Highest COVID Rate In State

Hancock County has the highest occurrence of COVID-19 cases in the state based on population, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The latest data released by the state on Thursday shows that Hancock County had a case count of 255 from March 24th to April 6th.

The equates to a rate of 336.5 cases per 100,000 people based on the county’s population of 75,783.

Lucas County is number two at 300 cases per 100,000 people.

Putnam County came it at number 12 with 221.5 cases per 100,000 people.

The data released by Hancock Public Health on Monday showed 138 active cases in the county and 10 people currently hospitalized.

Click here for information on scheduling a vaccination through Hancock Public Health and here through Blanchard Valley Health System.

People can also call Hancock Public Health at 419-424-7105 and select option 1 for COVID-19 vaccine information and scheduling.