Hancock County Health Commissioner Resigning

(From Hancock Public Health)

Hancock County Health Commissioner, Karim Baroudi, has resigned his position effective March 29, 2024.

He will be transitioning to the role of Health Commissioner at the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department in April 2024.

Karim has been instrumental in the operating success of Hancock Public Health since the combination in 2016 to establish it as a premiere organization in meeting the public health needs of the entire community.

He has made it his mission that Hancock Public Health is an active partner on various coalitions and initiatives supporting the population the agency serves.

Karim has been successful in building relationships both within the City of Findlay and in the villages and townships of Hancock County to ensure that all voices had an opportunity to be heard.

He was pivotal in securing a permanent location for the health agency in 2019, which has allowed HPH to expand its services in response to the ever-changing public health landscape.

Karim was also the constant and reassuring voice to the citizens of Hancock County during the COVID pandemic, when there was oftentimes conflicting information that led to confusion and uncertainty.

He worked alongside community partners towards the fruition of the mobile health clinic; that was realized in 2021 and has been another valuable asset in improving individual and population health outcomes.

Hancock Public Health wishes to express its deepest gratitude to Karim for the years he dedicated in service to Findlay and the Hancock County community.

The Board of Health has activated a search committee to seek and hire the best candidate.

Lindsay Summit, current Assistant Health Commissioner, will serve in an interim capacity upon Karim’s departure.