Hancock County Health District Advisory Council Annual Meeting

The Hancock County Health District Advisory Council met at Hancock Public Health in Findlay for their annual meeting.

The Hancock County Health District Advisory Council consists of the president of the board of county commissioners, the chief executive of each municipal corporation or village, and the chairperson of the board of township trustees of each township.

This council meets annually in March to receive the annual report from the County Health Commissioner, make recommendations to the Board of Health, and to review matters for the betterment of health and wellness within the health district.

29 members of the Hancock County Health District assembled to review the 2022 Hancock Public Health Annual Report (below), appoint members to the Hancock County Board of Health and discuss topics within the health district.

Additionally, the council voted on a president and secretary from within its ranks.

Mr. Jeff Hunker, Liberty Township, was voted in as president and Mr. Adam Kirian, Biglick Township, was voted in as secretary.