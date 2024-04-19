Hancock County Highway Construction Update

The Ohio Department of Transportation gave an update on construction work that will affect highways in Hancock County the week of April 22nd.

U.S. 224 at County Road 140 will have traffic impacts for traffic signal work. Traffic will be maintained; flaggers may be necessary.

State Route 12 at County Road 9 will have traffic impacts for traffic signal work. Traffic will be maintained; flaggers may be necessary.

State Route 15 at County Road 169, both routes may have shoulder or lane closures for finish work.

State Route 15 at the Eagle Creek bridge near U.S. 68 will be restricted to one lane for bridge repair.

State Route 235 over Interstate 75 will be restricted to one lane for bridge repair.

U.S. 30 between the Indiana state line and Crawford County will have temporary shoulder closures until mid-April to replace signs.

Drivers are reminded to move over and give work crews plenty of room to operate.

Ohio’s Move Over Law is a lifesaving law in the state of Ohio that requires drivers to move over and slow down for any stationary vehicle with flashing lights on the side of the road.

The law applies to vehicles with flashing lights of any color, including law enforcement officers, emergency responders, road construction, maintenance vehicles, utility crews, and tow trucks.