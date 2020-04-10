Hancock County Holds Steady At 16 Cases Of Coronavirus

Hancock County health officials had no new cases of the coronavirus to report on Friday.

Hancock Public Health said the numbers remained at 16 residents with a confirmed case and one death.

The one death was reported on Thursday, an 81-year-old with underlying medical conditions.

Statewide there were 5,836 confirmed cases as of Friday and 227 deaths.

Hancock Public Health says, as stated by Governor Mike DeWine in his coronavirus update on Friday, Ohio has not yet received the Rapid Antibody test and Hancock Public Health will notify citizens when the test becomes available in.

People experiencing coronavirus symptoms should call the COVID-19 Triage & Testing Center at Blanchard Valley Hospital at 419-423-7890, or the center at Bluffton Hospital at 419-369-2399.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, shortness of breath, fever of 100.4 degrees or greater and fatigue.