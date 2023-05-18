Hancock County Inmate Crashes Stolen Truck Fleeing Police

A man who was an inmate at the Hancock County Jail and failed to return from a furlough was involved in a pursuit with police in Toledo before crashing a stolen truck.

WTOL-11 is reporting that police tried to pull over Samuel Roeber, 40, of Findlay, on Cherry Street around 12:25 Thursday morning.

Police said Roeber led them on a short pursuit before crashing into a roundabout and a metal art structure.

The stolen vehicle sustained heavy damage in the crash and Roeber was taken to a hospital with what authorities described as life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office said Roeber had failed to return from a court-ordered furlough and the sheriff’s office asked people with information about his whereabouts to contact them.