Hancock County Jail Receiving Grant Funding For Security Upgrades

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine was at the Correction Center of Northwest Ohio in Stryker to announce millions of dollars in grant funding for local jails.

Nearly $50 million will be awarded to nearly a dozen jails.

The money will be used for construction, renovation, and safety improvement projects, and is part of the state’s capital budget.

The Hancock County Jail is one of the jails receiving that grant funding.

Hancock County will be receiving $248,480 for security upgrades at the jail.

