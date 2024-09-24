Hancock County JFS And OhioMeansJobs Building Closing For Construction

Officials say, due to construction, the Hancock County Job and Family Services and OhioMeansJobs Hancock Building at 7746 County Road 140 will be closed to the public on October 1 and 2.

The agency says DNA testing appointments will not be affected and those with appointments should still arrive at their scheduled time.

The agency also says it will still be providing services on those days, just not in person.

Hancock County JFS is currently sharing space with OhioMeansJobs while the JFS building at 7814 County Road 140 is under construction.

According to the JFS website: Due to construction, the JFS office located at 7814 CR 140 is currently unavailable for use and all JFS lobby traffic is being directed to the OhioMeansJobs-Hancock County office located in the building north of the JFS building. The phone lines are currently unavailable at the JFS office.

There are also 2 drop boxes available for use: one is located just inside the OMJ main entrance and the other is located at the end of the main drive for the OMJ office off County Road 140.