Hancock County JFS Tax Levy Passes

Hancock County voters approved a replacement tax levy for the care and placement of children by Hancock County Job and Family Services.

WFIN’s Chris Oaks previously spoke with JFS Director Randall Galbraith about the importance of passing this children’s services levy.

Unofficial results from the Hancock County Board of Elections show the levy passing by a vote of 51 percent for to 48 percent against.

The issue as it appeared on the ballot is as follows:

A replacement tax for the benefit of Hancock County for the purpose of the support of children’s services and the care and placement of children by Hancock County Job & Family Services, that the county auditor estimates will collect $2,116,000 annually, at a rate not exceeding 0.8 mill for each $1 of taxable value, which amounts to $28 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value, for a period of 5 years, commencing in 2025, first due in calendar year 2026.

All results are unofficial until certified by the board of elections.