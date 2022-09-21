Hancock County Job And Family Services Closed Friday

Hancock County Job and Family Services has announced that they will be closed to the public on Friday, September 23rd.

The agency said it apologizes for any inconvenience caused by the one-day closure.

Through its partnerships with community organizations and state and federal government agencies, Hancock County Job & Family Services provides a number of services to families and individuals in need of assistance.

The services range from food stamps, cash assistance, and child care subsidies to child support enforcement, job training, and access to medical care.