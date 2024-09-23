Hancock County Judge Candidates Participate In Forum On WFIN

The first of two candidate forums being put on by WFIN and The Findlay-Hancock County Chamber of Commerce was held on Monday night.

The first forum was for Hancock County Common Pleas Court Judge and included Phil Riegle and Alex Treece. The winner will replace retiring Judge Reginald Routson.

Listen to the forum in the audio files below, or watch the video at the bottom of this story.

The second forum will be held on Monday, September 30 and include the candidates for the Ohio House of Representatives 83rd District; Republican Ty Mathews and Democrat Sheila Coressel.

The forums will be held at 50 North from 5 to 6 p.m. and moderated by WFIN’s Chris Oaks.

The deadline to register to vote is October 7 and absentee voting by mail and early in-person voting begins the following day. Election Day is November 5.

Click here for more election information from the Hancock County Board of Elections and click here for the Ohio Secretary of State’s website.