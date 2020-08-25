Hancock County K-9 Finds Missing Boy In Field
A Hancock County Sheriff’s Office K-9 helped locate a missing boy in a cornfield in Putnam County.
Deputy Matt Brunswick and K-9 Charlie responded to help with the search on Road P-1 in southeast Putnam County, just across the Hancock County line.
A mother had called 911 around 10 a.m. Tuesday saying they were playing outside and her one-year-old son went missing.
She told the 911 operator that the house was surrounded by cornfields and there was also a pond on the property.
Law enforcement and fire departments were dispatched and started looking for the boy.
A drone and Life Flight were also dispatched to assist in the search from the air.
Deputy Brunswick and Charlie then arrived and began searching the rear of the residence into a cornfield.
Ten minutes later K-9 Charlie located the little boy in the field.
The boy was reunited with his family and is doing fine.
Hancock County Sheriff Michael Heldman says both their K-9 officers, Charlie and Sonny, have proven extremely reliable and valuable over the last several years.
Just last Saturday Charlie helped get some drugs off the streets and put a wanted man behind bars during a traffic stop on State Route 15. Read that story here.