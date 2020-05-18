Hancock County Landfill Makes Abbreviated Hours Permanent

The Hancock County Sanitary Landfill has been operating under abbreviated hours throughout the stay at home order.

The landfill says the decision has been made to keep the abbreviated hours as a permanent change.

Effective immediately, the landfill says its permanent hours of operation are Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The Hancock County Sanitary Landfill is located at 3763 County Road 140.

It will be closed on Memorial Day.