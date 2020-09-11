Hancock County Man Dies Of COVID-19

An eighth Hancock County resident has died from the coronavirus.

Hancock Public Health says the patient was a 92-year-old man.

Health officials say, as of Friday, there have been 595 total cases of the virus in the county and eight deaths.

38 of the cases are active which means the patient is currently under quarantine or isolation.

Hancock Public Health says 50 people have been hospitalized from the virus in Hancock County since the beginning of the pandemic and eight residents have died from it.

Hancock County is still at level 2, or orange, on the state’s COVID-19 alert map.