Hancock County Man Drowns After Boat Capsizes

A Hancock County man died when his boat capsized on Indian Lake in Logan County.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says David E. Hamilton, 59, of Rawson, was pulled from the water at approximately 12:20 p.m. on Thursday.

CPR was performed on Hamilton at the scene and he was taken to a hospital in Bellefontaine where he was pronounced deceased.

He was the lone occupant of the boat.

The ODNR points out that water temperatures are slow to respond to the change of the seasons, and when the water is less than 50 degrees the window for rescue is only a few minutes if the person isn’t dressed for cold water conditions.

More safety tips from the ODNR are available here.