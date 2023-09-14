Hancock County Man Pleads Guilty In Murder Of Wife

A Hancock County man pleaded guilty to a murder charge a few days before his trial was to begin.

Brian L. Ziessler, 67, was set to go on trial on September 18th in connection with his wife’s shooting death in 2021.

Deputies arrived at 16777 Township Road 205, east of Findlay – near the reservoirs, on November 15th, 2021 to find Sherri Ziessler, 59, dead of multiple gunshot wounds.

On Wednesday, Ziessler pleaded guilty to murder in Hancock County Common Pleas Court.

He faces 15 years to life. Sentencing is scheduled for September 20th.