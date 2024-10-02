Hancock County Naturalists Hosting Hummingbird Enthusiast Speaker

(From Hancock County Naturalists)

The Hancock County Naturalists will host speaker Scott Bechtel, a retired computer programmer turned nature photographer, who will present a talk on North American hummingbirds at their monthly meeting on October 10th at 7 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Doc Phillips Discovery Center at Oakwoods Nature Preserve, 1400 Oakwoods Lane. The meeting is free and open to the public to those 15 and older.

Bechtel’s presentation will explore various aspects of these fascinating birds, including:

-How he became interested in hummingbird photography

-The species of hummingbirds found in North America

-Fascinating facts and information about hummingbirds

-Migration, courtship, and nesting behaviors

-His experiences as a co-leader of hummingbird photography workshops in British Columbia

-The practice of hummingbird banding

-Tips on feeding hummingbirds

In addition to his in-depth knowledge, Bechtel will showcase beautiful photographs of these colorful and energetic birds, offering attendees a visual treat.

Scott Bechtel is a self-taught nature photographer based in Hancock County, focusing on landscapes and wildlife. Since beginning photography in 2011, he has developed a passion for capturing birdlife, particularly Bald Eagles and owls, and his favorite subject, hummingbirds. Bechtel has photographed 14 of the 15 hummingbird species regularly residing in North America.

In addition to his photography, Bechtel co-leads a hummingbird photography workshop in the Canadian Rockies and enjoys woodworking, often incorporating hummingbirds into his carvings and automaton creations. He has previously shared his love of hummingbirds with audiences at local nursing homes.

The Hancock County Naturalists, a membership organization, was established to further the study of the fauna and flora of Hancock County and the surrounding area and to participate in selected conservation and educational projects. Membership and events are open to those aged 15 and older. Annual membership fees are $15 per adult, $20 per couple, and $10 for youth.

For more information, contact Jane Riker at 419-306-3697 or [email protected]. The group’s website is hancockcountynaturalists.org.

(above picture courtesy of Jane Riley Riker from the Hancock County Naturalists Facebook page)