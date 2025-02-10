Hancock County Naturalists Hosting Speaker

(From the Hancock County Naturalists)

The Hancock County Naturalists will host speaker Dave McPheron, horticulturist and retired owner of Star Farms Native Plants, at their February 13th meeting. His program, “It’s for the Birds, Gardening with Native Plants to Attract Birds”, will explore what a native plant is and how the landscape that includes these plants can bring more birds to the local environment. The meeting is at 7 p.m. at Oak Woods Nature Preserve, 1400 Oakwood Avenue, and is open to the public. This meeting will also feature a seed swap; attendees are encouraged to bring seeds to trade.

A graduate of The Ohio State University with a degree in horticulture, McPheron has been active in the horticulture industry for over 47 years. His experience includes owning a design/install landscape company and garden center specializing in perennials, herbs, and water gardens, and he has spent the last few years growing Ohio native plants as the owner of Star Farms Native Plants in Kenton, Ohio. After recently retiring and closing his business, he has turned his focus to cultivating Ohio native plants and promoting these vital species. He is an Emeritus Ohio State Master Gardener Volunteer in Hardin County and served as the Volunteer Coordinator.

The Hancock County Naturalists, a membership organization, was established to further the study of the fauna and flora of Hancock County and the surrounding area and to participate in selected conservation and educational projects. Membership and events are open to those aged 15 and older. Annual membership fees are $15 per adult, $20 per couple, and $10 for youth.

For more information, contact Jane Riker at 419-306-3697 or [email protected]. The group’s website is hancockcountynaturalists.org.