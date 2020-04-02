Hancock County Now At 12 Confirmed Cases Of Coronavirus

As of Thursday afternoon there were 12 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Hancock County.

Hancock Public Health said five of the patients have been hospitalized.

Statewide there were 2,902 confirmed cases as of Thursday and 81 deaths.

The governor on Thursday announced that the Stay At Home Order has been extended to May.

People experiencing coronavirus symptoms of shortness of breath, cough, fever of 100.4 or higher and fatigue should call the Blanchard Valley Hospital COVID-19 testing center at 419-423-7890 or the testing center Bluffton Hospital at 419-369-2399.

For local information and resources people can call the Hancock County Resource Call Center at 419-425-9999.