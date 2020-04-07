Hancock County Now At 15 Cases Of Coronavirus

Hancock County health officials on Tuesday reported one additional case of the coronavirus.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in the county up to 15.

Six of the patients have been hospitalized.

Tuesday’s new case comes after no new cases were reported on Monday or on Saturday.

Statewide there were 4,782 confirmed cases as of Tuesday and 167 deaths.

Health officials say the actual number of cases is likely much higher.

People experiencing coronavirus symptoms should call the COVID-19 Triage & Testing Center at Blanchard Valley Hospital at 419-423-7890, or the center at Bluffton Hospital at 419-369-2399.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, shortness of breath, fever of 100.4 degrees or greater and fatigue.