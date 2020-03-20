Hancock County Offices Closing To The Public

The offices of the Hancock County auditor, treasurer and recorder are all closing to the public due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The auditor’s office says people can schedule an appointment by calling 419-424-7015 but most activities can be conducted by phone, email, fax or postal service.

The office says documents relating to real estate transactions can be done through the mail or dropped off outside the office. People should not leave cash.

The treasurer’s office says if a situation cannot be handled over the phone (419-424-7213) or online, people can schedule an appointment to meet with them.

Until they reopen, a drop box will be located outside the westside courthouse entrance for check payments only.

The recorder’s office says staff will still be present to process documents and answer phone calls (419-424-7091) and reminds people that many public records can be searched online here.