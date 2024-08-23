Hancock County Overdose Awareness Day was on Friday, August 23.

An event was held at Dorney Plaza in front of the Findlay Municipal Building in which Hancock Public Health, FOCUS, ADAMHS, and other organizations participated.

There was free Narcan, testing, and survival bags for people who attended the event.

Nicole Dailey is project coordinator and peer support supervisor at Focus Recovery and Wellness.

Kalynn Sommers, harm reduction coordinator at Hancock Public Health, says fatal overdoses are down this year and she attributes the drop to making the overdose-reversing medication Narcan (Naloxone) more available.

She says there were 10 fatal overdoses in Hancock County in 2023 and are only two suspected fatal overdoses so far in 2024.

Hancock Public Health reminds people that they have Narcan available through Project DAWN (Deaths Avoided with Naloxone) as a way to combat the opioid overdose epidemic.

Additionally, Nalox boxes are located throughout the county where people can get Narcan if they need it.