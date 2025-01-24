Hancock County Parkinson’s Network Holding Empower Walk

(From the Hancock County Parkinson’s Network)

The Hancock County Parkinson’s Network will host its second annual Empower Walk on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at 50 North, located at 339 E. Melrose Ave. in Findlay. The event aims to bring the community together to empower individuals affected by Parkinson’s disease and their caregivers while raising funds to support the organization’s mission.

The Empower Walk offers an opportunity to raise awareness of Parkinson’s disease, foster connections, and provide support to those impacted by the condition. The event will feature resource tables, a “Walk in My Parkinson’s Shoes” symptom simulation, and opportunities to hear firsthand experiences from individuals living with Parkinson’s.

This year, participants are encouraged to sign up as a team and fundraise through an online platform. Teams can raise funds to benefit the Hancock County Parkinson’s Network, and the top fundraising team will receive a special award at the event. While teams are invited to attend the walk, participation in fundraising efforts does not require attendance.

“We’re thrilled to expand our fundraising efforts this year and make it easier than ever for participants to raise funds through our new peer-to-peer fundraising platform,” said Barb Matheny, founder of the Hancock County Parkinson’s Network. “By signing up as a team, you can make a meaningful impact while supporting those living with Parkinson’s disease.”

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, April 26, 2025

Time: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Location: 50 North, 339 E. Melrose Ave., Findlay, Ohio

How to Participate:

Register a team: Sign up online and start fundraising today.

Make a donation: Support the cause by donating to a team or directly to the organization.

Join the walk: Fundraising teams are invited to participate in the walk and activities on April 26.

Attend the Resource Fair: This free event will feature a variety of vendors providing information and resources to attendees.

For more information, to register, or to make a donation, visit HCParkinsonsNetwork.org.

About Hancock County Parkinson’s Network

The Hancock County Parkinson’s Network supports individuals living with Parkinson’s disease and their caregivers through education, resources, and community awareness. Through events such as the Empower Walk, the organization aims to provide empowerment, raise awareness, and improve the quality of life for those affected by Parkinson’s.