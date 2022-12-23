Hancock County Placed On Level 2 Road Alert
UPDATE – The county has since been upgraded to a Level 3 Road Alert.
The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office in Findlay has placed the county on a Level 2 Road Alert.
The switch from Level 1 to Level 2 occurred at around 7:40 Friday morning.
A Level 2 Road Alert means roadways are extremely hazardous with blowing and drifting snow and/or flooding. Only those who feel it is necessary to travel should be on the roadways.
An explanation of all levels is below.
A Level 1 Road Alert means roadways are hazardous, drive with extreme caution.
A Level 3 Road Alert means most roadways are closed and extremely hazardous/flooded. Employees should comply with workplace policies or contact their employer. Violators may be cited.
This storm is producing very powerful wind gusts and blowing snow and dangerously low wind chills.
A Winter Storm Warning extends through Saturday morning.
