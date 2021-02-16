Hancock County Placed On Level 3 Snow Emergency

Hancock County was placed under a Level 3 Snow Emergency by the sheriff’s office at around 12:30 Tuesday morning.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office defines a Level 3 Emergency as: Most roadways are closed and extremely hazardous/flooded. Employees should comply with workplace policies or contact their employer. Violators may be cited.

Earlier, Seneca County went to a Level 3, closing roadways to non-emergency personnel.

Wyandot and Putnam Counties were also at a Level 3.

The road/weather alert levels for other area counties can be found here.

Persistent snow and high winds were causing blizzard-like conditions and making some roads impassable, especially in rural areas.

Once this snow finally leaves the area, Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a high around 18 but the wind chill will be -2 at times.

Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around zero.

(the video below was taken at around 11:45 Monday night)