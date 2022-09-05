Hancock Public Health is inviting community members to take the 2022 Hancock County Quality of Life Survey.

The health department is seeking feedback on questions regarding whether Hancock County is a good place to raise children and to grow old, among other things.

People are asked to explore the following issues for each question:

1. What is the preferred future?

2. What is the current reality?

3. What are the gaps, leverage points, or strategic opportunities?

The survey can be filled out by clicking here.