Hancock County Quality Of Life Survey
Hancock Public Health is inviting community members to take the 2022 Hancock County Quality of Life Survey.
The health department is seeking feedback on questions regarding whether Hancock County is a good place to raise children and to grow old, among other things.
People are asked to explore the following issues for each question:
1. What is the preferred future?
2. What is the current reality?
3. What are the gaps, leverage points, or strategic opportunities?
The survey can be filled out by clicking here.