Hancock County Ranked #1 In Economic Development

(From Findlay-Hancock County Economic Development)

Hancock County has been named the #1 County in Site Selection magazine‘s inaugural edition of America’s Best Counties. This achievement recognizes Hancock County’s outstanding success with business facility location and expansion projects on a per capita basis.

For almost 70 years, Site Selection magazine has been a leading authority in assessing economic development efforts of states, metros, and micropolitan areas. The rankings provide insights for companies and site selection consultants into the effectiveness of communities in fostering economic growth and opportunities for business. Site Selection editors had never looked at project data through a county lens – until now.

The #1 County ranking for Hancock County is a testament to its exceptional performance in attracting substantial company facility investments. Site Selection tracked these projects from January 1, 2022, through Q1 2023, capturing the growth and development that has taken place during this period.

“This achievement speaks to the hard work and dedication of local business, community leaders, and economic development partners who have created an environment conducive to success,” said Dan Sheaffer, Director of Findlay-Hancock County Economic Development.

Site Selection’s top-ranking underscores the outstanding collaboration between public and private sectors, business-friendly policies, and skilled workforce making it an ideal destination for any company seeking growth and expansion opportunities.

“This recognition further reinforces our position in northwest Ohio as a premier location for business investment,” said Commissioner Tim Bechtol of Hancock County. “Our community has worked tirelessly to cultivate an environment that fosters innovation, nurtures entrepreneurship, and supports business growth.”

Earlier this year Findlay again was ranked as the top Micropolitan community in the United States.