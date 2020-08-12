Hancock County Reaches 400 COVID Cases

Hancock County has reached 400 total cases of the coronavirus.

In the latest data from Hancock Public Health released on Wednesday, the county was at 400 total cases, which is an increase of 19 from Monday.

Active cases stood at 80 on Wednesday, an increase of five from Monday.

36 people have been hospitalized from the virus in Hancock County since the beginning of the pandemic and three residents have died.

Hancock County is still at level 2, or orange, on the state’s COVID-19 alert map.