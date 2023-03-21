Hancock County Receiving Teen Driver Scholarship Funds

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that his administration is awarding more than half a million dollars in grants that will help more teenagers in low-income families get access to free driver training.

The grants are being awarded through the Drive to Succeed Scholarship Program and Youthful Driver Safety Fund.

25 local governmental agencies will receive a total of $575,000 as part of the new Drive to Succeed Scholarship Program.

Hancock Public Health will be receiving $15,000 to use for scholarships.

The governor launched the community-based teen driver training scholarship program in December 2022. The program was developed to allow eligible teenage drivers to attend driver training classes at no cost to their families.

“Teen driver training courses can cost anywhere from $300 to $600 or more, which can be a huge barrier for some families,” said Governor DeWine. “By increasing accessibility to this important training for teenage drivers, we can better ensure their safety, the safety of their passengers, and the safety of others on the road.”

The 25 agencies below will each receive funding to use toward awarding scholarships.