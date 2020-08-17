Hancock County Recognized With Award From Ohio Auditor

Good record keeping has earned the Hancock County Auditor’s Office the Award with Distinction from the Ohio Auditor of State.

The Auditor’s Office presents the Auditor of State Award with Distinction to local governments and school districts upon the completion of a “clean” financial audit.

“Qualifying for the Award with Distinction is an achievement that the fiscal team and community can be proud of because it acknowledges hard work and determination,” said Ohio Auditor Keith Faber.

“Congratulations for a clean audit that demonstrates a commitment to transparency and accountability for tax payers.”

Charity Rauschenberg is the Hancock County Auditor.

The following entities qualified from the Award with Distinction:

Hancock County (Hancock County)

City of Hilliard (Franklin County)

City of Pataskala (Licking County)

City of Reynoldsburg (Franklin County)

Warren County (Warren County)

Deerfield Township (Warren County)

Click here to go to the Ohio Auditor of State’s website where you can search for full financial audits.