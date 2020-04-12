Hancock County Remains At 18 Confirmed Cases

Hancock County health officials had no new cases of COVID-19 to report on Sunday, after reporting two new cases on Saturday.

As of Sunday, Hancock County had 18 confirmed cases of the virus and one death from it.

Hancock Public Health said seven of the patients are hospitalized.

Statewide there were 6,518 confirmed cases as of Sunday and 248 deaths.

People experiencing coronavirus symptoms should call the COVID-19 Triage & Testing Center at Blanchard Valley Hospital at 419-423-7890, or the center at Bluffton Hospital at 419-369-2399.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, shortness of breath, fever of 100.4 degrees or greater and fatigue.