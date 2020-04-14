Hancock County Remains At 19 Cases Of Coronavirus

Hancock Public Health had no new cases of the coronavirus to report on Tuesday.

The number of confirmed cases remained at 19, and one resident has died from the virus.

Seven of the patients are hospitalized.

Statewide as of Tuesday, there were 7,280 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ohio and 324 deaths.

People experiencing coronavirus symptoms should call the COVID-19 Triage & Testing Center at Blanchard Valley Hospital at 419-423-7890, or the center at Bluffton Hospital at 419-369-2399.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, shortness of breath, fever of 100.4 degrees or greater and fatigue.