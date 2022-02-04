Hancock County Reverts To Level 2 Road Alert

Hancock County was downgraded to a Level 2 Road Alert in the 10 o’clock hour Friday morning.

The county had been at Level 3 since Thursday afternoon when the roads starting getting really bad.

Now that plows have had some time to clear the roads the county has reverted to a Level 2.

A Level 2 Road Alert means roadways are very hazardous, and only those who feel it is necessary to travel should be on the roadways.

A Level 3 Road Alert means roadways are extremely hazardous and are closed to non-essential personnel.

The latest road alert levels can be found by clicking here.

For the updated list of local cancellations click here.

For the updated list on school closings click here.

Businesses and organizations can submit a cancellation by clicking here.

Below is video from Thursday afternoon when a Level 3 was initiated.