Hancock County Road Closed For Bridge Project

A bridge replacement project will close a road just south of Findlay for about a month.

The Hancock County Engineer’s Office says the closure of County Road 172, between U.S. 68 and the railroad tracks, began on Monday and will last for approximately four weeks.

Drivers will have to take an alternate route.

The engineer’s office says the project is part of the County Bridge Replacement Program and is utilizing $179,000 of local gas tax and license fees.